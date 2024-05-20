Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 underway

Fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 underway

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is in progress today (20 May 2024), with polling taking place in 49 Lok Sabha constituencies across six states and two union territories.

This phase includes voting in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five in Odisha and Bihar each, three in Jharkhand, and one in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Concurrently, 35 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly are also polling.

The outcome of this phase will decide the electoral prospects of several well-known leaders, such as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.

The Election Commission has meticulously organized the deployment of over 9,47,000 polling officials across 94,732 polling stations to ensure the efficient conduct of the electoral process.

Voting for the Indian general elections began on 19 April 2024, and will run through seven phases until 1 June 2024, to select the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Results will be disclosed on 4 June 2024.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

