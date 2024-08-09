India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.54% to Rs 1026.76 crore

Net profit of India Cements reported to Rs 58.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 87.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.54% to Rs 1026.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1436.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1026.761436.74-2.400.58-91.52-42.77-147.97-97.2258.47-87.40

