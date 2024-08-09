Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives USFDA approval for Valbenazine Capsules

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Valbenazine Capsules

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Valbenazine Capsules, 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg (USRLD: Ingrezza Capsules).

Valbenazine Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia (uncontrollable movement of the face, tongue, or other body parts).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ - II, India.

Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Valbenazine Capsules, 40 mg, and 80 mg, and was the first ANDA applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Valbenazine Capsules, 60 mg.

With this approval, Zydus is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Valbenazine Capsules, 40 mg, and 80 mg, and is eligible for 180 days of sole generic drug exclusivity for Valbenazine Capsules, 60 mg.

Valbenazine Capsules had annual sales of USD 1993.6 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT June 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pak more of 'nuisance', than strategic threat to India, says Shaurya Doval

Free visa for Indians despite Neeraj Chopra's silver in Olympics: Atlys CEO

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex maintains over 750 pts lead; monthly SIPs cross Rs 23k cr first time

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story