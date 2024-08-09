Cochin Shipyard gains as Q1 PAT soars 77% YoY to Rs 174 cr

Cochin Shipyard rallied 3.85% to Rs 2,400.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 76.62% to Rs 174.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as to Rs 98.65 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 62.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 771.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax for the June quarter was at Rs 235.82 crore, up 71.68% from Rs 137.36 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 46.63% YoY to Rs 619.66 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 316.66 crore (up 90.31% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 99.89 crore (up 15.29% YoY) during the period under review.