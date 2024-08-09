Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of July 2024 round of its bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households (IESH). The survey was conducted during July 2-11, 2024 in 19 major cities, with responses from 6,091 urban households. Female respondents accounted for 51.9 per cent of this sample. The central bank noted that Households median perception of current inflation rose by 20 basis points (bps) to 8.2 per cent in the latest survey round; their inflation expectations for the three months and one year ahead periods also increased by 20 bps each. A larger share of households expects higher general prices and inflation as compared to the May 2024 survey round. Marginally higher price and inflationary pressures were reported across major product groups. For one year ahead period, inflation expectations were closely aligned to food prices, housing and cost of services.

