India FY26 tech revenues to grow 6.1% at USD 315 billion, says Nasscom

Despite geopolitics-inducing volatilities and changes in the landscape due to artificial intelligence platforms, the Indian tech sector is set to notch up a 6.1 per cent revenue growth in FY26 to USD 315 billion, Nasscom said on Tuesday. The industry's lobby grouping said it was able to add jobs in FY26, with 1.35 lakh new additions to take the overall number of direct employees to 59.5 lakh as against 58.15 lakh at the end of FY25. The industry had added 1.33 lakh jobs on a net basis in FY25, which is set to grow to 1.35 lakh in FY26. The growth in net additions at 2,000 is one of the slowest in many years.

