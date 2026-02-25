Larsen & Toubro secures orders under its power transmission and distribution biz

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured a batch of EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and abroad. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

In India, PT&D has received order for design, supply and construction of two 220 kV Gas Insulated Substations in the Durgapur-Raniganj-Asansol industrial belt of West Bengal. The scope also includes associated transmission line segments with advanced conductors and multi-circuit towers. These grid modernisation jobs will provide a stable voltage profile and enhance reliability of power networks for infrastructure and industrial projects in the region.

In the Middle East, PT&D has won orders from key utilities for the turnkey construction of five substations and over 250 KM transmission lines. Located in three different countries in the region, these projects are up to 500 kV level. In one of the projects, the scope also involves supplying and installing a 400 kV underground cable system. In view of surging demand, shifting nature of energy mix and security driven initiatives, grid investments have become high-stake, high-tech priority areas for economic forerunners. These orders reflect the unflinching customer trust on L&T for safe, flawless, sustainable and timely creation of grid backbone.