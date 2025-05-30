India GDP growth slows to 6.5% in FY25

India's economic growth slowed to 7.4 per cent in the January-March period, and pulled down the annual growth rate for 2024-25 to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent, mainly due to the manufacturing sector, official data showed on Friday. The growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago quarter. The size of the Indian economy rose to Rs 330.68 lakh crore or about USD 3.9 trillion and set the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years. In the previous 2023-24 fiscal year, the economy grew 9.2 per cent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News