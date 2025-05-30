Nifty June futures trade at premium

Eternal, State Bank of India and BSE were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,852, a premium of 18.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,833.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 82.90 points or 0.33% to 24,750.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.08% to 16.08.

Eternal, State Bank of India and BSE were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News