Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.88%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.88% at 6976 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra rose 5.86%, UCO Bank added 5.66% and Indian Overseas Bank jumped 5.48%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 10.06% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.69% and Nifty IT index has dropped 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.33% to close at 24750.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.22% to close at 81451.01 today.

