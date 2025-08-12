India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.94% to Rs 39.10 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 40.48% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.94% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.1050.0920.1811.689.988.008.836.667.085.04

