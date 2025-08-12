Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 66.40 crore

Net profit of Subex reported to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 66.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.66.4068.165.92-8.8618.75-4.7114.71-8.3712.81-11.21

