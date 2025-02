India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 36.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.85% to Rs 975.20 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 36.46% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 975.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 904.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

