Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 42.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.02% to Rs 120.48 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 42.30% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.02% to Rs 120.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.120.4889.2335.5436.6941.4831.8134.0426.5923.9216.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News