Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 550.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 550.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 8.73% to Rs 334.59 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 550.82% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.73% to Rs 334.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 307.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income334.59307.72 9 OPM %54.9752.34 -PBDT19.883.05 552 PBT19.883.05 552 NP19.853.05 551

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 42.30% in the December 2024 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 112.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 0.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.29% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story