Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 550.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 550.82% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.73% to Rs 334.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 307.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.334.59307.7254.9752.3419.883.0519.883.0519.853.05

