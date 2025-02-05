Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 550.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.73% to Rs 334.59 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 550.82% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.73% to Rs 334.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 307.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income334.59307.72 9 OPM %54.9752.34 -PBDT19.883.05 552 PBT19.883.05 552 NP19.853.05 551
