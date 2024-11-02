Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VST Tillers sales soars 63% YoY in Oct'24

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
VST Tillers Tractors total sales surged 63.22% to 2,463 units in October 2024 from 1,509 units sold in October 2023.

Sequentially, the company's total sales slipped 4.64% in October 2024 from 2,583 units sold in September 2024.

The company's power tillers sales jumped 46.14% to 1,783 units in October 2024 as against 1,220 units sold in October 2023. Tractor sales soared 135.29% to 680 units in October 2024 as compared with 289 units sold in October 2023.

For the period April to October 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 22,387 units, registering a de-growth of 7.82% from 24,287 units sold in the same period a year ago.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 31.9% to Rs 22.47 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 32.99 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales fell 22.6% year on year to Rs 190.59 crore in Q1 FY25.

The counter rallied 3.65% to end at Rs 4,623.85 on 1 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

