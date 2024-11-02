Inditrade Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.65% to Rs 13.12 crore

Net loss of Inditrade Microfinance reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.65% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.1215.741.3027.64-1.530.72-1.880.61-0.921.25

