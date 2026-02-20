India joins Pax Silica Declaration

India on Friday signed and joined the Pax Silica Declaration on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit. Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic technology and supply chain cooperation between India and the United States. The signing ceremony brought together senior government leaders from both nations, underscoring a shared commitment to securing the full technology stack that will power the AI-driven global economy. Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the silicon stack, from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The initiative seeks to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies.