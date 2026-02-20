Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India joins Pax Silica Declaration

India joins Pax Silica Declaration

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India on Friday signed and joined the Pax Silica Declaration on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit. Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic technology and supply chain cooperation between India and the United States. The signing ceremony brought together senior government leaders from both nations, underscoring a shared commitment to securing the full technology stack that will power the AI-driven global economy. Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the silicon stack, from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The initiative seeks to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.68%

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 317 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,550

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 183-cr order from Tata Steel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story