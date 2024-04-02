Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 16-year High Of 59.1 in March

India Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 16-year High Of 59.1 in March

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Indias manufacturing sector ended the current fiscal year with a stellar performance. The HSBC India PMI climbed to a 16-year high on the back of the strongest increases in output and new orders since October 2020, parallel to the second-sharpest upturn in input inventories in the history of the survey. Employment returned to positive territory and firms scaled up buying levels. There was a mild pick-up in cost pressures during March, but customer retention remained a priority for goods producers who raised their charges to the least extent in over a year.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) climbed to a 16-year high of 59.1 in March, from 56.9 in February. The notable improvement in operating conditions reflected stronger growth of new orders, output and input stocks as well as renewed job creation.

Growth of new orders accelerated to the quickest in nearly three-and-a-half years during March, amid reports of buoyant demand conditions. Inflows of new work strengthened from both domestic and export markets, the latter reportedly reflecting better sales to Africa, Asia, Europe and the US. New export orders increased at the fastest pace since May 2022. Manufacturing output rose for the thirty-third month running in March, and to the greatest extent since October 2020.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

