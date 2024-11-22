Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India needs to declare coking coal as critical mineral for enhancing competitiveness of steel sector

India needs to declare coking coal as critical mineral for enhancing competitiveness of steel sector

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A latest report from National institute of Advanced Studies placed on NITI Aayog website highlighted that the Aayog can convince the Government of India to declare coking coal as a critical mineral for India as a precursor to making several policy changes for ramping up the production of domestic metallurgical coal to enhance the competitiveness of Indias booming steel sector which will create thousands of well-paid, skilled manufacturing jobs directly & indirectly, reduce infrastructure costs in India, and earn precious foreign exchange.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC seeks report on trucks' entry in Delhi, says will review Grap-IV restrictions

Maharashtra poll results: Tracing five years of political twists and turns

IND vs AUS: Full list of Australia's lowest team total in Test cricket

Air India to offer integrated aircraft maintenance engineering programme

IPL 2025 Mega Auction streaming to take place in 6 different languages

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story