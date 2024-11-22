India needs to declare coking coal as critical mineral for enhancing competitiveness of steel sector

A latest report from National institute of Advanced Studies placed on NITI Aayog website highlighted that the Aayog can convince the Government of India to declare coking coal as a critical mineral for India as a precursor to making several policy changes for ramping up the production of domestic metallurgical coal to enhance the competitiveness of Indias booming steel sector which will create thousands of well-paid, skilled manufacturing jobs directly & indirectly, reduce infrastructure costs in India, and earn precious foreign exchange.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News