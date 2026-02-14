India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 155.32 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation declined 30.19% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 155.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales155.32159.06 -2 OPM %-4.065.42 -PBDT12.2113.07 -7 PBT3.214.17 -23 NP1.852.65 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content