Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India private sector regains growth momentum in May

India private sector regains growth momentum in May

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Output growth across India's private sector regained some of the momentum lost in May, with business activity increasing at quicker rates among manufacturing firms and their services counterparts. The HSBC Flash India PMI data, compiled by S&P Global, also showed a substantial upturn in aggregate employment amid robust expansions in total new orders intakes and international sales. Meanwhile price pressures receded.

The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors increased from 60.5 in May to 60.9 in June, highlighting a quicker rate of expansion that was substantial by historical standards and broadly aligned with the average over the past 12 months. As has been the case since February, growth was stronger at goods producers than at service providers

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manufacturers saw a quicker improvement in the overall health of the sector at the end of the first fiscal quarter, with the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI a single figure snapshot of factory business conditions calculated from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases rising from 57.5 in May to 58.5 in June. There were stronger contributions from all of its five sub-components

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex adds 545 pts; broader mkt rallies

India Flash Composite PMI Climbs To Seven-Month High In February

Business activity in India witnesses robust growth

Nifty scales above 22,700; bank shares rally

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

CARE Ratings upgrades LT rating of Tata Power to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Bank of Baroda appoints Chayani Sundar as CFO

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

US Stocks End Mixed On Profit-Taking

Broader mkt rallies; IT shares in demand

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story