Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 June 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 479.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1337.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35890 shares. The stock increased 0.95% to Rs.359.75. Volumes stood at 16654 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 7.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 92.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8053 shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.2,660.85. Volumes stood at 15760 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 168.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.48.75. Volumes stood at 126.52 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68474 shares. The stock rose 3.02% to Rs.1,598.60. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82697 shares. The stock rose 4.09% to Rs.918.60. Volumes stood at 20388 shares in the last session.

