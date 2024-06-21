Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 479.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1337.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35890 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 479.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1337.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35890 shares. The stock increased 0.95% to Rs.359.75. Volumes stood at 16654 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 7.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 92.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8053 shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.2,660.85. Volumes stood at 15760 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 168.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.48.75. Volumes stood at 126.52 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68474 shares. The stock rose 3.02% to Rs.1,598.60. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd registered volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82697 shares. The stock rose 4.09% to Rs.918.60. Volumes stood at 20388 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Noida-based PureSoftware Technologies

Financials stocks edge higher

Aster DM Healthcare plans Rs 250 cr additional infrastructure expansion for Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with MindSculpt Analytics

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD &amp; CEO

US Stocks End Mixed On Profit-Taking

Broader mkt rallies; IT shares in demand

ONGC appoints Devendra Kumar as CFO

Coforge receives the Great Place To Work Certification

GE Power hits 52-week high after receiving LoI from NTPC GE Power Services

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story