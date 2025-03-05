Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's circular economy could generate a market value of over $2 trillion and create close to 10 million jobs: Bhupender Yadav

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India's circular economy has the potential to create a market worth over USD 2 trillion and generate nearly 10 million jobs by 2050. "On a global scale, the circular economy could contribute an additional USD 4.5 trillion to the global economy by 2030," he said, while speaking on the second day of the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum for the India and Pacific region in Jaipur. The Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change said the circular economy will bring about the most significant transformation in trade. This shift will revolutionise the traditional "take, make, waste" model of production and consumption.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

