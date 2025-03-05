BSE slumps after NSE shifts F&O expiry to Monday

BSE dropped 5.69% to Rs 4,200.25 after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made changes to the expiry day of its derivatives contracts.

NSE announced that it will be shifting the expiry day for its weekly and monthly derivatives contracts from Thursday to Monday, effective 4 April 2025. This move impacts a wide range of contracts, including Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next 50 indices, as well as stock derivatives.

This move is perceived as an attempt by NSE to regain derivatives market share.

BSE currently offers Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 derivatives, which expire on the last Tuesday of every month. Sensex's weekly contracts also expire on Tuesdays.

BSE is India's leading exchange group. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments.

On a consolidated basis, BSE delivered a record quarter, achieving total revenues of Rs 835.4 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 94% for Q3 FY25. Net profit attributable to the shareholders for the quarter ended December 2024, stood at Rs 219.7 crore, a growth of 103% on YoY basis.

