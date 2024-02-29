India's Core Sector Growth Falls To 3.6% In January

India's eight core sectors posted a growth of 3.6 percent in January, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

At 3.6 percent, the growth in India's eight key infrastructure industries in the first month of 2024 is the lowest in 15 months.

In December 2023, core sector growth had printed in at 3.8 percent. The commerce ministry, on February 29, revised this figure up to 4.9 percent.

The output of the eight core sectors had grown by 9.7 percent in January 2023.

In April 2023-January 2024, the output of India's eight core industries was 7.7 percent higher year-on-year as against 8.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2022-23.

