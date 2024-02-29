Australia: Market ends near record high

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 38.28 points, or 0.5%, to 7,698.70. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 42.41 points, or 0.54%, to 7,959.54.
Total 10 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining +1.67%, followed by consumer discretionary and information technology sectors, rising 1.3% and 0.86%, respectively. Utilities sector was bottom performer, falling 0.33%.
The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CHALICE MINING and HEALIUS, down 10.32% and 5.93% respectively. The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were WEEBIT NANO and THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, up 9.60% and 8.33% respectively.
Interest-rate sensitive real estate investment trusts led the advances on expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will fast track rate cuts. Charter Hall Group rallied 2.4% and Goodman Group jumped 3.8%. Scentre Group (up 1.3%) and Stockland Corp. (up 0.45%) also traded higher.
Utilities was the only sector trading in the red at the end of the last trading day of February, amid a slump in the share price of APA Group (down 1.38%), Mercury NZ (down 1.87%) and AGL (down 0.58%).
Star Entertainment soared 8.3% after it unveiled a net profit of $9.1 million for the December half.
South32 gained 4.6% after the diversified miner said it is selling its Illawarra metallurgical coal project in New South Wales.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Retail Sales Rise 1.1% In January - The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.1% on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$35.723 billion. Individually, sales were up for household goods (2.3%), clothing (2.4%), department stores and other (both 1.7%), and cafes and restaurants (1.3%). Food retailing was down 0.1%.
Australia Capex Rises 0.8% In Q4 -The total value of new capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$40.061 billion. Capex for buildings and structures rose 1.5% on quarter to A$21.712 billion and capex for equipment, plants and machinery eased 0.1% at A$18.349 billion. On a yearly basis, overall capex was up 7.9%.
