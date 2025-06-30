India's current account deficit falls to US$ 23.3 billion in FY25 compared to US$ 26.0 billion in FY24

The Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest update that India's current account balance recorded a surplus of US$ 13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q4:2024-25 as compared with US$ 4.6 billion (0.5 per cent of GDP) in Q4:2023-24 and against a deficit of US$ 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3:2024-25. Merchandise trade deficit at US$ 59.5 billion in Q4:2024-25 was higher than US$ 52.0 billion in Q4:2023-24. However, it moderated from US$ 79.3 billion in Q3:2024-25. Net services receipts increased to US$ 53.3 billion in Q4:2024-25 from US$ 42.7 billion a year ago. Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis in major categories such as business services and computer services.

Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, moderated to US$ 11.9 billion in Q4:2024-25 from US$ 14.8 billion in Q4:2023-24. Personal transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to US$ 33.9 billion in Q4:2024-25 from US$ 31.3 billion in Q4:2023-24. In the financial account, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net inflow of US$ 0.4 billion in Q4:2024-25 as compared to an inflow of US$ 2.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2023-24. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of US$ 5.9 billion in Q4:2024-25 as against a net inflow of US$ 11.4 billion in Q4:2023-24.

Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India amounted to US$ 7.4 billion in Q4:2024-25, as compared to US$ 2.6 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Non-resident deposits (NRI deposits) recorded a net inflow of US$ 2.8 billion in Q4:2024-25, lower than US$ 5.4 billion a year ago. There was an accretion of US$ 8.8 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) in Q4:2024-25 as compared to an accretion of US$ 30.8 billion in Q4:2023-24. India's current account deficit at US$ 23.3 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) during 2024-25 was lower than US$ 26.0 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) during 2023-24, primarily due to higher net invisibles receipts. Net invisibles receipts were higher during 2024-25 than a year ago on account of services and personal transfers. Net inflow under FDI at US$ 1.0 billion during 2024-25 was lower than US$ 10.2 billion during 2023-24. During 2024-25, FPI recorded a net inflow of US$ 3.6 billion, lower than US$ 44.1 billion a year ago. There was a depletion of US$ 5.0 billion in the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) during 2024-25.