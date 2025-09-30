India's external debt placed at US$ 747.2 billion, up US$ 11.2 billion compared to end-March 2025

Reserve Bank of India has stated that at end-June 2025, Indias external debt was placed at US$ 747.2 billion, an increase of US$ 11.2 billion over its level at end-March 2025. The external debt to GDP ratio moderated to 18.9 per cent at end-June 2025 from 19.1 per cent at end-March 2025. Valuation loss due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-vis the Indian rupee and other major currencies such as yen, the euro and SDR2 amounted to US$ 5.1 billion. Excluding the valuation effect, external debt would have increased by US$ 6.2 billion instead of US$ 11.2 billion at end-June 2025 over end-March 2025. At end-June 2025, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at US$ 611.7 billion, recording an increase of US$ 10.3 billion over its level at end-March 2025.

