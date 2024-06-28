Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Fiscal Deficit In Apr-May At 3% Of FY25 Target

India's Fiscal Deficit In Apr-May At 3% Of FY25 Target

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's fiscal deficit between April-May stood at around 3 per cent of the overall target for FY25, at Rs 50,615 crore, down from 11.8 per cent of the budget estimate in the corresponding period last year, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

The revenue receipts, however, exceeded the expenditure, resulting in a surplus of Rs 90,923 crore, the CGA data showed. Higher tax revenue and the RBI dividend have kept the revenue receipts at 19 per cent of the budgeted estimates for April-May FY25 period, compared to around 15 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 16.54 trillion in FY24, against the budgetary target of Rs 17.86 trillion. Aided by higher-than-expected tax receipts, the Union government contained the fiscal deficit at 5.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24 (FY24), compared with the Revised Estimates of 5.8 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Centre has set an FY25 fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent, or Rs 16.85 trillion, in order to achieve a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Budget 2024: Real estate sector bats for revival of affordable housing

Orchid Pharma join hands with Cipla to launch new antibiotic in India

OPPO Reno 12 series with these AI features set to launch in India soon

Delhi airport Terminal 1 suspends ops after roof collapse, 1 dead 6 Injured

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story