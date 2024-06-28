Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Eight Core Industries Index Rises 6.3% In May

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.3 percent (provisional) in May, 2024 as compared to the Index in May, 2023. The production of Electricity, Coal, Steel, Natural Gas and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in May 2024.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2024 stands at 7.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to May, 2024-25 was 6.5 percent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Cement production declined by 0.8 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 0.6 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal production increased by 10.2 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production declined by 1.1 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2 per cent during April-May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 12.8 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 11.6 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production declined by 1.7 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production increased by 7.5 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 0.5 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production increased by 7.6 per cent in May, 2024 over May, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 8.2 per cent during April to May, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

