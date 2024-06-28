Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NSE's India VIX slipped 3.28% to 13.69.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,131, a premium of 120.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,010.60 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 33.90 points or 0.14% to 24,010.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.28% to 13.69.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news: Chaos erupts in Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

Euro 2024: Penalty shootouts set to take center stage as new tactics beckon

Dy NSA Vikram Misri named next foreign secy, to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Dravid, Rohit back Kohli to come good in big game

T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler admits tactical mistake of not bowling Moeen

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story