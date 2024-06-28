Nifty July futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX slipped 3.28% to 13.69.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,131, a premium of 120.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,010.60 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 33.90 points or 0.14% to 24,010.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.28% to 13.69.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News