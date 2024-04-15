Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh High Of $648 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh High Of $648 Billion

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves jumped by USD 2.98 billion to a fresh peak of USD 648.562 billion for the week ended April 5, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended April 5, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 549 million to USD 571.166 billion.

Gold reserves increased by USD 2.398 billion to USD 54.558 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 24 million to USD 18.17 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 9 million to USD 4.669 billion in the reporting week.

