Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Forex Reserves Jump By $816 Million To $653.71 Billion

India's Forex Reserves Jump By $816 Million To $653.71 Billion

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias foreign exchange reserves (forex reserves) increased by $816 million to $653.711 billion during the week ended June 21, according to the latest RBI data. In the preceding week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.922 billion to $652.895 billion.

For the week ended June 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $106 million to $574.134 billion.

According to the latest RBI data released on June 28, Indias gold reserves rose $988 million to $56.956 billion during the week ended June 21, while the special drawing rights (SDRs) fell $57 million to $18.049 billion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $9 million to $4.572 billion in the reporting week, according to the RBI data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Siachen warrior Sandeep now aims for Paris glory in shooting

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian mkts mixed

LIVE news updates: New criminal codes come into effect from today

Paris 2024: Indian mixed 4x400m relay team fails to make Olympics cut

New criminal laws must be welcomed with changed mindset: Bombay HC CJ

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story