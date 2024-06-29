Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy arm secures LoA from SJVN

JSW Energy arm secures LoA from SJVN

Image
Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has received letter of award (LoA) for setting up 300 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power project from SJVN.

This project has awarded through a tariff based competitive bid invited for setting 1,500 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects.

Subsequent to this award, the company's total locked in capacity increases to 13.9 GW. The firm expects to have an installed generation capacity of 9.8 GW by CY24, up from 7.3 GW currently. With this hybrid project, the company further strengthens its energy solution offerings while moving towards an energy products and services company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

The power generation companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.15% to Rs 351.34 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,755.87 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 0.03% to end at Rs 734.60 on Friday, 28 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Italy vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATE, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Toss at 7:30 PM; focus on Barbados weather

LIVE: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to CBI's judicial custody till July 12

Cong wants to run away from NEET discussion in Parliament: Pradhan

Five soldiers including JCO swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story