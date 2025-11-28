India's GDP growth at 8.2% in Q2 FY2025-26, reports MoSPI

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's real GDP is estimated to grow by 8.2% in Q2 of FY 2025-26 against the growth rate of 5.6% during Q2 of FY 2024-25, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.7% in Q2 of FY 2025-26, MoSPI reported. Real GDP has registered 8.0% growth rate in H1 (April-September) of FY 2025-26, as compared to the growth rate of 6.1% in H1 of FY 2024-25.

The Secondary (8.1%) and Tertiary Sector (9.2%) has boosted the Real GDP growth rate in Q2 of FY 2025-26 to rise above 8.0%.

Manufacturing (9.1%) and Construction (7.2%) in the Secondary Sector, has registered above 7.0% growth rate at Constant Prices in this quarter. Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services (10.2%) in the Tertiary Sector has sustained a substantial growth rate at Constant Prices in Q2 of FY 2025-26. Agriculture and Allied (3.5%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utility Services Sector (4.4%) has seen moderated Real growth rate during Q2 of FY 2025-26. Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) has reported 7.9% growth rate during Q2 of FY 2025-26 as compared to the 6.4% growth rate in the corresponding period of previous financial year.