Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Kranti Industries has received 12 purchase orders from a new customer, Armoured Vehicles Nigam - Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL-MTPF), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence. These orders collectively mark the Company's first entry into the Defence manufacturing segment and represent a significant strategic milestone in our diversification roadmap. The orders are valued at Rs 47 lakh.

