Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of global pharma major Lupin, has been awarded the CRISIL Voluntary Organisation grading of VO 1A, the highest classification, indicating 'Very Strong Delivery Capability and High Financial Proficiency.'

This distinction is testament to LHWRF's dedication to excellence, transparency, and impact in the realm of social responsibility. For over 37 years, LHWRF has spearheaded initiatives to improve lives and livelihoods and strengthen healthcare for underserved populations across India. The Foundation remains dedicated to empowering communities and promoting holistic development.

We are honored to receive the VO 1A rating from CRISIL, reflecting our commitment to social welfare and sustainable growth, said Tushara Shankar, Head - CSR, Lupin. This recognition inspires us to expand our innovative programs that support communities and create lasting positive impact.