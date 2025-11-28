Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of global pharma major Lupin, has been awarded the CRISIL Voluntary Organisation grading of VO 1A, the highest classification, indicating 'Very Strong Delivery Capability and High Financial Proficiency.'
This distinction is testament to LHWRF's dedication to excellence, transparency, and impact in the realm of social responsibility. For over 37 years, LHWRF has spearheaded initiatives to improve lives and livelihoods and strengthen healthcare for underserved populations across India. The Foundation remains dedicated to empowering communities and promoting holistic development.
We are honored to receive the VO 1A rating from CRISIL, reflecting our commitment to social welfare and sustainable growth, said Tushara Shankar, Head - CSR, Lupin. This recognition inspires us to expand our innovative programs that support communities and create lasting positive impact.
The CRISIL VO grading is a comprehensive assessment framework that evaluates an organization's overall ability to deliver on its goals. It focuses on factors such as stakeholder engagement, system and process efficiency, implementation and monitoring mechanisms, and financial management skills, including revenue and expenditure control, resource diversification, liquidity, and transparency reporting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app