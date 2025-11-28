Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japanese markets edge up slightly

Nov 28 2025
Japanese markets edged up slightly while the yen was little changed after data showed Tokyo consumer price index inflation remained unexpectedly elevated in November amid high food prices, keeping the Bank of Japan on track for an interest-rate hike in coming months.

Japan's unemployment rate in October came in at 2.6 percent, exceeding the market forecast of 2.5 percent. Industrial production rose 1.4 percent month-on-month, while retail sales increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier, separate data revealed.

The Nikkei average rose 0.17 percent to 50,253.91 while the broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 3,378.44.

Nov 28 2025

