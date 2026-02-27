India's GDP growth softens to 7.8% in Q3FY26 compared to 8.4% in Q2, fiscal year GDP estimated to expand 7.6%

Ministry of Statistics stated today that Indias gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 7.8% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, easing compared to previous quarter's 8.4% rise. Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q3 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 84.54 lakh crore, against Rs 78.41 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q3 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 90.91 lakh crore, against Rs 83.46 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9%. Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 322.58 lakh crore in the FY 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for the year 2024-25 of Rs 299.89 lakh crore. The growth rate in Real GDP during 2025-26 is estimated at 7.6% as compared to 7.1 % in 2024-25. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 345.47 lakh crore in the year 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.6%. Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released a New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with base year 202223, which replaces the previous series with base year of 201112. Detailed data showed that agriculture sector growth eased to 1.7% in Q3FY26 compared to 2.8% in previous quarter. Manufacturing growth edged up marginally from 13.2% to 13.3%. In services, Financial, Real Estate, Ownership of dwelling, IT and Professional services growth raced higher to 11% in Q3FY26 compared to 9.9% in previous quarter.

