Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday, even as Nvidia's strong earnings and guidance failed to dispel investor fears over the durability of an AI boom.

The Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries rose in Asian trade while gold held steady a tad below $5,200 an ounce.

Oil prices edged up slightly after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.

Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.