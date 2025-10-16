Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's government debt to GPD ratio expected to fall in coming years says IMF

India's government debt to GPD ratio expected to fall in coming years says IMF

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated in its latest Fiscal Monitor that India government gross debt is likely to ease in coming years when compared to the Gross Domestic Product. The fund noted that India General Government Gross Debt to GDP ratio is expected to dip from 81.4% in 2025 to 76.9% in 2030. If achieved, the threshold in 2030 could be the best for the economy since 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 0.23%, rises for fifth straight session

Yen gains ground on political jitters and softer dollar

Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 17.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 139.96 cr

Sensex gains 536 pts; realty shares in demand

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story