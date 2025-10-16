Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 17.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.95% to Rs 5630.23 crore

Net profit of Nestle India declined 17.38% to Rs 743.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 899.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 5630.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5074.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5630.235074.7621.7922.941181.841138.651018.491017.05743.17899.49

