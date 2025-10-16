Sensex gains 536 pts; realty shares in demand

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 536.07 points or 0.65% to 83,155.75. The Nifty 50 index rose 169.70 points or 0.67% to 25,493.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.45%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,367 shares rose and 1,603 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.59% to 10.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,580, at a premium of 87 points as compared with the spot at 25,493. The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.98% to 933.55. The index rallied 5.08% in two consecutive trading sessions. Oberoi Realty (up 5.04%), Godrej Properties (up 3.14%), SignatureGlobal India (up 2.28%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.60%), DLF (up 1.35%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.26%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.26%) and Sobha (up 0.73%) advanced.