Kolte Patil Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 139.96 cr

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Kolte Patil Developers has allotted 13,996 Series 4 fully, secured, listed, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of par value Rs. 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs. 139.96 crore on a private placement basis to Marubeni Corporation, Japan. The funds raised from this issuance will be utilized towards general corporate purposes of the Company including without limitation, towards construction and development of the project.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

