India's Oilmeal Export Down 31% On Year

According to a latest data from Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), export of oilmeals for the month of May, 2024 is provisionally reported at 302,280 tons compared to 436,597 tons in May 2023 i.e. down by 31%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to May 2024 reported at 767,436 tons compared to 930,045 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 17%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal and castorseed meal. During April-May 2024, South Korea imported 166,583 tons of oilmeals (compared to 189,705 tons); consisting of 132,874 tons of rapeseed meal, 27,101 tons of castorseed meal and 6,608 tons of soybean meal. Vietnam imported 32,699 tons of oilmeals (compared to 142,285 tons); consisting of 29,383 tons of rapeseed meal, 3,014 tons of soybean meal and 302 tons of groundnut meal.

