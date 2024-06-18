Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 23,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 23,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) 7.04% GS 2029 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore, (ii) 7.46% GS 2073 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method for 7.04% GS 2029 and 7.46% GS 2073. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on June 21, 2024. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

