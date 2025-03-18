Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Oilmeal export drops 36% on year in February 2025

India's Oilmeal export drops 36% on year in February 2025

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Solvent Extractors Association of India or SEA has stated that India's export oilmeals for the month of Feb., 2025 is provisionally reported at 330,319 tons compared to 515,704 tons in Feb., 2024 i.e. down by 36%. The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.24 to Feb.25 reported at 3,933,349 tons compared to 4,490,055 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 12%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal & castorseed meal. In the first eleven months of the current year (Apr.24 to Feb.25) the overall export of soybean meal more or less same of last year and reported at 19.40 lakh tons compared to 19.34 lakh tons of the same period of last year, thanks to import by Germany and France being Non GM Soybean Meal. However, export of soybean meal starting from Oil Year Oct.24 to Feb.25 (5 months), reported at 10.31 lakh tons compared to Oct.23 to Feb.24 at 13.47 lakh tons, down by 23%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises and Gruhas become JV partners in Zoiros Projects

Brigade Group's Earth Fund ties-up with Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's investment venture Gruhas

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 1.69%, rises for third straight session

Coffee Day rallies after board nod to settle debt obligation of IDBI Trusteeship

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story