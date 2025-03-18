Brigade Group's Earth Fund ties-up with Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's investment venture Gruhas

To invest up to Rs 300 cr in tech startups innovating in real estate, construction, and sustainability

The Earth Fund - India's first real estate tech and sustainability-focused investment fund set up under Zoiros Projects, launched by Brigade Group, has joined forces with Gruhas, the investment arm of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai. The Rs 200 crore SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), with an additional Rs 100 crore green-shoe option, aims to back high-growth startups solving challenges in the built world through sustainability and innovation.

The Earth Fund is led by industry stalwarts, including Nirupa Shankar, Joint MD, Brigade Enterprises, Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder, Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath Co-Founder, Gruhas and Mohan Parvatikar, Independent Director, Zoiros Projects, additionally, with a team of seasoned professionals bringing deep expertise in real estate, venture capital, and entrepreneurship.

By combining Brigade's deep industry expertise with Gruhas' proven investment acumen, Earth Fund is set to accelerate the next generation of PropTech and sustainability-driven startups.

Earth Fund will invest in Pre-series A and Series-A tech startups innovating in real estate, construction, and sustainability. The Fund seeks to invest USD 1-2 million in startups that have a demonstrated product market fit and are looking for capital to scale their solutions. The Fund aims to have a portfolio of 10 to 15 startups through an initial check and reserves for follow-on rounds.

Focus areas for the Fund include breakthrough innovations across UrbanTech - covering proptech, construction tech, real estate solutions, and asset utilization; and Sustainability, including climate tech, clean tech, smart mobility, and energy solutions. Multiple startups are already being considered for Earth Fund and investments are expected to be announced shortly.

Commenting on the initiative, Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited said, The uniqueness of Earth Fund is its focus on Urbantech and Sustainability solutions for the built world. By leveraging the resources and expertise of Brigade Group and Gruhas, our aim is to identify and support startups that will redefine urban development and drive long-term value. Our goal is to bridge the gap between traditional real estate and cutting-edge technology, fostering an ecosystem for sustainable and efficient urban solutions. We will draw on our last 8 years of experience in running Asia's first UrbanTech Accelerator, Brigade REAP, to ensure that investment decisions are backed by extensive industry research and hands-on engagement with our portfolio companies. This will enable Earth Fund's startups to navigate the complexities of the real estate sector and scale faster than their counterparts. Brigade REAP has shown us the transformative potential of UrbanTech startups, and Earth Fund will further support these innovative ventures.

