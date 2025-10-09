Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's telecom sector witnessing significant transformation

India's telecom sector witnessing significant transformation

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Ashok Kumar Jain, Deputy Director General, Department of Telecommunications, has stated today that Indias telecom sector is witnessing a significant transformation evolving from a nation primarily known for device assembly to a hub for design, development and technology exports. This shift reflects the countrys deep commitment to building a robust ecosystem that supports innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth. He reaffirmed that India remains committed to fostering global partnerships, expanding its innovation footprint and ensuring that its telecom sector continues to drive inclusive growth, both domestically and internationally. He made these comments at the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) organised the 23rd edition of Bharat Telecom 2025, a global buyer-seller meet, alongside the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

